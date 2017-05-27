Danny Rose admits Tottenham will struggle to keep key players as Kyle Walker eyes Spurs exit

Rose and Walker are two of the most highly-rated full-backs in the league: Getty

Danny Rose has admitted Tottenham may struggle to keep their key players this summer amid reports that Kyle Walker will leave the club this summer.

The Independent revealed this month that Walker wanted to leave Spurs after falling out with manager Mauricio Pochettino over his fitness and selection.

Manchester City are favourites to sign the right-back at a cost expected to be somewhere between £35m to £50m, with Walker fully aware he can earn more than double his £70,000-a-week wages at some of the richer clubs in the league.

Rose has been linked with a move to Manchester City himself after his fine form this season, but while conceding that some players will be difficult to keep happy as they prepare to move to Wembley for a season, Harry Kane will not be one of them.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: “There is only so much the club can do. A lot of it has got to be down to the individual.

“Someone like Harry Kane, I can tell you that his mindset will be 'I'm staying at Tottenham, I'm going to break every single record, I'm going to captain this club into the new stadium' so when you've got a player like him with that mindset I don't think Tottenham have to worry.

“But it depends where the individual is in the stage of his career. He might feel he has done enough at Tottenham and might fancy a change or might feel Tottenham is the nearly club that nearly wins the league and might choose to move on.”

Walker has another four seasons left on his contract after this one so he will not be cheap. But as an England international of peak age with seven seasons of consistent Premier League experience he is a very attractive prospect to Manchester City and Manchester United.

City are desperate for new quick full-backs as well as English players and are thought to be the favourites.

Walker has not handed in a transfer request at Spurs yet but he is attracted by the possibility of a big move and frustrated by recent events.