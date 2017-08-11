Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham for the 'timing and manner' of 'ill-judged' interview about his future

Danny Rose had called on Tottenham to stop signing unknown players if they are to compete for the title: Getty

Danny Rose has apologised for the timing and manner of his comments during a newspaper interview in which he criticised Tottenham's transfer policy and placed into doubt his future at the club.

Rose told The Sun that he was underpaid and considering a move north - with Manchester United known to be interested - but rowed back on those comments in a statement released on Friday morning.

"Having had time to consider my actions I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged," he said.

"My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team mates and the fans.

"I'd also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle."

Rose's comments had stirred up some uncomfortable feelings at Tottenham, with much of the squad paid well below the salaries they could command on the open market. The likes of Rose, who is paid around £65,000 per week, and his club and international team mates Dele Alli and Harry Kane would be expected to earn far more at any of Spurs' top six rivals or abroad.

While others in the Tottenham squad had backed Rose's sentiments, rather than being irritated by them, his criticism of the north Londoners' transfer policy was deemed to have overstepped the mark. The left-back complained about "having to Google" new signings.

Spurs are expected to fine Rose up to two weeks wages and declare the matter close. The 27-year-old full-back is still the subject of transfer interest from United and Chelsea but begins the season on the sidelines and will miss Tottenham's season-opening trip to Newcastle on Sunday.