Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham after explosive interview

Danny Rose has apologised to Tottenham after criticising the club's transfer market performance and suggesting he would be open to a move away.

The 27-year-old, currently out with a knee injury, caused controversy this week by urging Spurs to sign top players that you do not "have to Google" and expressed his belief they lacked players of sufficient quality outside of their regular starting XI.

Rose revealed he was open to a move as he wanted to win trophies and be paid what he felt he was worth, in a dig at the club's wage structure.

The England international has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United following the interview, but released an apology amid reports he has been fined two weeks' wages for conducting the interview without the club's permission.

"Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged," left-back Rose said in a statement distributed by his representatives Base Soccer Agency.

"My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team-mates and the fans.

"I'd also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle [United]."

Tottenham finished second in last season's Premier League, but are yet to make a signing in the transfer window.