Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham and their fans after explosive interview criticising club

The Spurs full-back has released a statement saying that his words were ill-timed and were not meant to offend

Danny Rose has released a statement apologising for comments about Tottenham’s lack of transfers and wage structure.

The full-back took to the media to voice his displeasure with the situation Spurs, questioning the club’s lack of moves this summer and insisting he didn't want the club to sign players he hadn't heard of.

In the same interview, Rose went on to criticise the team’s wage structure, saying he is not getting paid what he is worth and that one day he would like to leave London to return to the north of England where he is from.

But the 27-year-old has now moved to apologise for his comments in a statement released by his agency, insisting that the timing over expressing his opinion was "ill-judged".

Statement from Base Soccer client, Danny Rose: pic.twitter.com/AvYZR5s3wv — Base Soccer Agency (@BaseSoccer) August 11, 2017

The statement reads: “Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the time and manner of what I said was ill-judged.

"My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team mates, and the fans. I’d also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle.”

Spurs kick off their 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Newcastle on Sunday.

Rose will miss that contest as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained last January. The full-back hopes to return in September.