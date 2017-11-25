Danny Rose's future plunged into further doubt as Mauricio Pochettino omits him from Tottenham Hotspur squad

Danny Rose has once again been omitted from the entire Tottenham Hotspur matchday squad with Mauricio Pochettino opting to start with Ben Davies and have Juan Foyth on the bench instead.

Pochettino insisted earlier in the week that there was “no issue” between himself and the left-back after Rose was left out of the squad to face Arsenal in the north London derby, which Spurs lost 2-0.

The Tottenham manager insisted Rose, who gave a controversial interview in the summer suggesting he wanted to leave the club, needed to “build up his fitness” following a 10-month absence, even though the Englishman insisted he was ready after playing twice for his country during the international break.

Rose gave an interview after the 2-1 Champions League win in midweek saying he was “fuming” with the decision not to include him against Arsenal, to which Pochettino responded reminding his player that he is “the boss”.

However, it looks like the fallout from that has continued, with Rose not in the 18-man squad at Wembley to face West Bromwich Albion, thus raising further questions about his future at the club.

Rose’s main priority is to play for Spurs and to be ready for the World Cup, but he accepts that his long-term future may be away from Tottenham. Manchester City and Manchester United are weighing up a bid in January for him but a move in the summer is likelier.

Tottenham line-up to face West Brom: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane.

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente.