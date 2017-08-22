Danny Rose to hold talks with Tottenham on Wednesday as Daniel Levy considers selling him to Chelsea and United

Tottenham Hotspur and Danny Rose will hold decisive talks over the England left-back’s future this week.

Rose’s future at Spurs has been uncertain ever since he publicly criticised the club’s wage structure and transfer policy in a newspaper interview earlier this month. Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Rose, and he is certainly open to a lucrative move away from Tottenham.

So far there have been no official bids for Rose as Spurs have refused to countenance a move. But chairman Daniel Levy will make his position clear when he meets with Rose’s representatives on Wednesday. This will determine whether there is still enough time this window for Rose to move away or whether he will be at Tottenham for the rest of the season.

If Rose were to move in the final days of the window Tottenham would demand at least as much money as they received from Manchester City for Kyle Walker: an initial £50m with another £4m in add-ons.

Rose, like Walker, signed a five-year deal in September 2016, meaning he has another four seasons left at Spurs, including this one.

Rose and manager Mauricio Pochettino have always been very close but their relationship has cooled after Rose’s controversial comments, which went down badly at Tottenham. He was fined by the club for his outburst and issued an apology for the timing, if not for the content of his comments.

Rose has not played for Spurs since January following a knee ligament injury. He was initially scheduled to return to the team at the end of last season but recovery was slower than expected and he underwent surgery in May to clear up his knee. Rose is still in rehabilitation and is due to return to training in a few weeks.