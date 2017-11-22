Danny Rose left 'fuming' by north London derby omission but has no ill feelings towards Mauricio Pochettino

Danny Rose has admitted he was “fuming” to be left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal but insists he has not fallen out with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Left-back Rose was surprisingly omitted from Pochettino’s squad for last Saturday’s trip to Arsenal, prompting rumours of an argument between the pair.

Rose was fined by Tottenham in the summer and forced to apologise for an interview in which he criticised the club’s wage structure and hinted he wants to leave.

Having missed the Arsenal defeat, Rose was brought back into the team by Pochettino for Tuesday night’s Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund that clinched top spot in Group H for Spurs.

Asked about how he felt to be left out of the squad at the weekend, Rose said: “My reaction was I was fuming, I was angry. But understanding at the same time. There’s been no bust-up, there’s been no argument. There’s been no falling out. The manager just explained that he thought it’d be better for me to do a hard session on Saturday, which I did. I did that.

Rose insists he has not fallen out with Pochettino