Danny Rose left 'fuming' by north London derby omission but has no ill feelings towards Mauricio Pochettino
Danny Rose has admitted he was “fuming” to be left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal but insists he has not fallen out with manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Left-back Rose was surprisingly omitted from Pochettino’s squad for last Saturday’s trip to Arsenal, prompting rumours of an argument between the pair.
Rose was fined by Tottenham in the summer and forced to apologise for an interview in which he criticised the club’s wage structure and hinted he wants to leave.
Having missed the Arsenal defeat, Rose was brought back into the team by Pochettino for Tuesday night’s Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund that clinched top spot in Group H for Spurs.
Asked about how he felt to be left out of the squad at the weekend, Rose said: “My reaction was I was fuming, I was angry. But understanding at the same time. There’s been no bust-up, there’s been no argument. There’s been no falling out. The manager just explained that he thought it’d be better for me to do a hard session on Saturday, which I did. I did that.
“Me and the manager have not fallen out, not had an argument. I was angry about not being involved in the squad, but at the same time, I understand and I respect his views.”
Rose was out for nine months after suffering a knee ligament injury last season and is still working his way back to full fitness and seeing a psychologist to help him cope with the trauma of being out.
He admits he was “horrendous” in the first half against Dortmund, but the 27-year-old remains confident in his own ability and wants to help Tottenham win a trophy this season, even though his long-term future at the club remains in doubt.
“Whatever fitness I have, I still feel that I’m one of the best in the League,” said Rose. “I don’t care how fit I am, I believe in my ability.
“At Tottenham, you have to have an exceptional level of fitness. I’m not there yet, because I’ve been out for a long time. I’m still catching up. As I said, I respect the manager and his coaching staff’s views. I wasn’t happy, but it’s gone now, we all have to move on. When I get the opportunity to play, like I did against Dortmund, I have to try and do as well as I can.
“Before Tuesday night, I thought I was close to being 100 per cent and then, first half, I was horrendous. I thought I was getting hooked at half-time and it gave me a bit of a reality check, maybe I’m not as close as I thought I was.
“Second half I thought I did better, I contributed quite a lot in the second half. I just hope I can get many more minutes, there’s a lot of games now over the next six weeks and I hope I can play a part in as many as possible. Under this manager we’ve always had a good late November good December, and I hope that continues and I hope I can be a part of that.
“There’s only so many training sessions you can do. I’m not sure, I don’t think I’m far off but I hope I can play as many more games to help me get there as quick as possible. The knee feels pretty good, the last 10 minutes I felt my knee was getting a bit stiff but it was nothing serious. Now I need to recover the next two days and be ready for the weekend and ready for next week.”
On his future, Rose added: “I’ve said in most interviews I’ve done this season that I want to contribute to Tottenham winning something this season. Nothing’s changed.
“Everyone just needs to understand that me and the manager want the same thing for this season - we want to win something. So I’m on the same page, I’m fully focused on playing as many games as I can for Tottenham, contributing to something beautiful, successful this season. And again, there’s been no bust-up, no falling-out, and I’m on the same page as the coaching staff.”