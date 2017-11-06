Danny Rose vows to win England World Cup place as he battles to re-establish himself at Tottenham

Danny Rose is determined to claim a place in England’s World Cup squad despite falling down the Tottenham Hotspur pecking order.

The full-back last played for England a year ago and has since undergone knee surgery, lost his starting place at White Hart Lane and become embroiled in a very public exchange with his employers.

One reassuring constant, however, has been Gareth Southgate’s unequivocal support. A lack of club football might have been cited to explain the absence of Jack Wilshere and Daniel Sturridge from Southgate’s England squad but his regard for Rose was underlined last week in his immediate return to the group.

Rose started only his first Premier League game since January in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and, while Ben Davies is apparently now ahead of him in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s thinking, he is confident of playing sufficient matches to remain in Southgate’s World Cup plans.

“My end goal is to be part of that squad come the summer and I can only do that playing regularly for my club,” said Rose. To that end, the key question is surely the extent to which Rose may have burnt bridges at Tottenham following his outspoken summer interview about the club’s transfer policy.

