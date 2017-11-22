Danny Welbeck to lead the line for Arsenal against Cologne as he bids to kick-start season ravaged by injuries

Danny Welbeck will make his first Arsenal appearance in over five weeks on Thursday, with Arsene Wenger convinced the striker can save his World Cup dream.

Welbeck is set to lead the line against Cologne in Arsenal’s penultimate Europa League group game as he bids to kick-start his season after a campaign ravaged by injuries.

The 26 year-old has played only one game in two months, after struggling with groin and hamstring problems, to threaten his hopes of making England’s squad for Russia.

Though Welbeck has scored 15 goals in 36 games for the national team, Gareth Southgate has admitted that players who do not feature consistently for their clubs will be left out of his final squad.

Welbeck has struggled for the last three years but has travelled to western Germany and Wenger insists the £16 million signing will be involved next summer

"He has the potential to go and if he’s fit he will go, I’m convinced of that,” he said. “It is a big year for him, but I want it to be a big year for him and for Arsenal too.

