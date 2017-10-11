Danny Willett reveals 'I just didn't want to play golf' during 'utterly ridiculous' last 18 months
Danny Willett has revealed that there have been times since his 2016 Masters win when he "just didn't want to play golf".
In a frank blog on the European Tour website Willett described the 18 months following his Augusta triumph as 'utterly ridiculous'.
In a tumultous period , Willett has lost his PGA Tour card and become the first reigning Masters champion since 2004 to miss the cut at Augusta.
"There’s been quite a few low points over the last few months. At the end of 2016 I was in contention in the Race to Dubai and I just didn’t want to play golf. Think about that. It’s utterly ridiculous," he wrote.
"I had entered the HSBC Champions in China, Turkey, Nedbank and Dubai – four of the biggest tournaments of the year – and I didn’t want to play. I just didn’t feel good enough to compete."
Willett continued: "The Champions Dinner on the Tuesday night [at this year's Masters] was a real eye opener for me. Sitting around a table full of these legends of the game, all telling stories of Arnold Palmer and Augusta, it really inspired me and gave me the boost I needed to look for help.
"After Augusta, I began opening up to friends and people around me and trying to take a look at what I could do to improve. It wouldn’t be an easy few months but I still look back on that dinner and tell myself there was a reason I had a name card and a place at that table. I had earned an invitation and I often find myself remembering that meal.
"I’d find myself watching YouTube videos. The number of times I’ve watched clips of my final round at Augusta is ridiculous".
Of his ongoing back problems, which may require surgery, Willett said: "When I swing good, I feel good. Both mentally and physically. It’s not breaking news that I’ve had back issues. The truth is that when I was swinging badly, I was putting strain on my back and it became an issue,' he said.
"I had to pull out of a couple of events and it became a problem. It was annoying as working out didn’t hurt it, drills didn’t hurt it but firing into the ball at full speed and just being a little off could cause a lot of pain.
"It ended up taking over my game as I’d be taking painkillers in the morning after waking up in pain, getting an hour of physio before each round, playing the round with a swing that hurt, then needing an hour of physio after the round. I was just knackered."