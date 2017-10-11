Danny Willett reveals 'I just didn't want to play golf' during 'utterly ridiculous' last 18 months

Danny Willett has revealed that there have been times since his 2016 Masters win when he "just didn't want to play golf".

In a frank blog on the European Tour website Willett described the 18 months following his Augusta triumph as 'utterly ridiculous'.

In a tumultous period , Willett has lost his PGA Tour card and become the first reigning Masters champion since 2004 to miss the cut at Augusta.

"There’s been quite a few low points over the last few months. At the end of 2016 I was in contention in the Race to Dubai and I just didn’t want to play golf. Think about that. It’s utterly ridiculous," he wrote.

"I had entered the HSBC Champions in China, Turkey, Nedbank and Dubai – four of the biggest tournaments of the year – and I didn’t want to play. I just didn’t feel good enough to compete."

Willett's Masters win last April feels like a lifetime ago now More