Darmian agent yet to receive offers amid struggle for Man Utd game time

Matteo Darmian’s agent insists the defender has received no offers to leave Manchester United as he struggles for game time.

The Italy international emerged as a key figure under Jose Mourinho towards the end of the 2016-17 campaign as he thrived as a makeshift left-back.

Seemingly very much in favour, his regular minutes helped to quash talk of a possible summer switch away from Old Trafford.

Darmian has, however, slipped back down the pecking order this season to spark rumours of interest from the likes of Roma, Napoli and Inter in his homeland.

His representative, Tullio Tinti, has, however, sought to end such speculation by telling Pagine Romaniste: “There is nothing on the market, it’s too early.

“I haven’t heard from anybody.”

Darmian had to wait until September before making his first competitive outing of the season for United.

He has taken in just seven more outings since then, with only two of those coming in the Premier League.

His last top-flight appearance came against Tottenham on October 28, with only Mourinho’s desire to rotate in the Champions League securing him game time.

Darmian joined United from Torino in the summer of 2015 for a reported £12.7 million fee and recently stated that he has no regrets at making such a move.

He said: "I made a choice and I don't regret it.

"Of course it's normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I'll keep doing it."

Darmian has made 77 appearances for the Red Devils to date, scoring one goal – against Crystal Palace in April 2016.

Despite his lack of consistent outings at club level, the 27-year-old has remained a key part of the Italian national set-up – although he has also endured disappointment on an international stage after failing to help the Azzurri to the 2018 World Cup.