Darmian brings an end to Man Utd exit rumours

Matteo Darmian has no intention of leaving Manchester United, despite being flattered by interest shown from Serie A.

The Italy international has been linked with a return to his homeland this summer, with Juventus among those to have expressed an interest as they seek cover for the departed Dani Alves.

Darmian, though, says he is “happy” at Old Trafford, having emerged as a key figure under Jose Mourinho over the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 27-year-old was shifted from a more regular role at right-back over to the left, but revelled in the post and is now fully focused on chasing down more honours with United.

Quizzed on his future following a UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid, Darmian told reporters: “In difficult moments, I always worked hard and tried to take every opportunity I had.

“Last season I did end up playing my games, it was a good end to the campaign and I am building on that.

“I’m pleased that Manchester United consider me to be off the market, just as I’m pleased by the interest of Italian clubs.

“In any case, there was never anything concrete, so there’s no point talking about the transfer market. I see myself at Manchester United, I’m happy here.”

Darmian made 29 appearances for United in all competitions last season, adding to the 39 he made during his debut campaign at the club in 2015-16.