Darmian has no regrets over Man Utd move despite lack of minutes

The Italian full-back insists that he remains happy at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho but would not rule out returning to Serie A in the future

Matteo Darmian insists he has no regrets over joining Manchester United despite a lack of regular first-team minutes.

The 27-year-old signed for the club from Torino back in 2015 although, despite making 39 appearances in all competitions in his first season, has struggled to make a significant impact under Jose Mourinho.

United 11/1 to win CL with dabblebet

Darmian was restricted to 18 league appearances in 2016-17 and has only started once in the Premier League in the current campaign.

He remains happy with his choice to have moved to Old Trafford, though, and insists he'll keep working hard to try and convince Mourinho he's worthy of more starts.

"I made a choice [to come to Manchester United] and I don't regret it," Darmian said.

"Of course it's normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I'll keep doing it.

"I don't always watch Italian football and I don't know what will happen in the future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day."

Darmian also discussed the differences between his international manager Gian Piero Ventura and Mourinho, adding: "Both are focused on the details, but maybe English football isn't hugely tactical, so in that respect Ventura focuses more on tactical preparation.

"Mourinho has been coaching me for two years and he's tried to bring his ideas to the team.

"He's very hungry, he has a huge desire to win trophies and he transmits that hunger and desire to the team. Things are going very well and we hope to continue like this."