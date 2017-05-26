Darmian wants Manchester United stay

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is seemingly content with life at Old Trafford and revelled in winning the Europa League.

Matteo Darmian suggested that he is happy to remain at Manchester United, but stated now is not the right time to talk about his future.

The Italy full-back struggled to break into Jose Mourinho's starting XI in the early stages of the season and has consistently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, Darmian was a regular feature towards the end of the season and played a crucial role in the Red Devils' 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax on Wednesday.

And the 27-year-old, who has two years to run on his contract, hinted that a transfer away is not on his mind.

"I have a contract with United for two more years and I am feeling well here," Darmian told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"This is maybe not the moment to talk about my future, having just won the Europa League."

United, who finished sixth in the Premier League, threw all their efforts into winning the Europa League in order to secure Champions League football and Darmian was thrilled the gamble did not backfire.

"It was hard to make it to the final, but it gives a lot of satisfaction when you win the trophy," he added.

"It was the first time for Untited to win this trophy, we have made history."