Darryl Marfo: 'There were real thoughts of packing in - I needed money'

The tree-lined avenues and genteel Victorian villas of Murrayfield are a world away from Churchill Gardens, the forbidding 1950s council estate tower block in Pimlico where Darryl Marfo grew up. Yet for the 27-year-old loosehead prop who made his Scotland debut against Samoa last Saturday, the most important journey was that made by his family, the Cuthberts from Ayr, who came noisily to serenade his debut at the home of Scottish Rugby.

After a rock-solid Test debut Marfo now seems certain to start against the All Blacks on Saturday. It caps a remarkable rise from obscurity in which injuries, bankruptcy and a lack of form meant that less than a year ago Marfo was jobless and wondering whether he had a future in the game.

The last three months in Marfo’s career, in which he has forced his way into the Scotland team for his first cap against Samoa, is an amazing story. Arriving at Edinburgh this summer as emergency cover after Allan Dell’s injury on the Lions tour, Marfo was effectively fourth-choice prop behind Alasdair Dickinson, Rory Sutherland and Dell, then effectively found himself fifth-choice when Italian loosehead Michele Rizzo arrived from Leicester Tigers on loan a month later.

However, a further injury to Dell and slower-than-expected recoveries from Dickinson and Sutherland propelled Marfo up the pecking order. When Rizzo was red-carded and suspended, he suddenly found himself playing regularly. And when London Irish’s Gordon Reid was injured, a player who was not even on Gregor Townsend’s radar three months ago suddenly found himself competing with Glasgow’s uncapped former slaughterman Jamie Bhatti for the Scotland No1 jersey. Townsend’s preference for picking a front row en masse meant that he got the nod against Samoa.