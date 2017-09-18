Date set for Dembele surgery as Barcelona prepare to be without €105m man for four months

The France international winger suffered a hamstring tear against Getafe on Saturday and will now go under the knife in Finland

Barcelona have revealed that €105 million signing Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his injured hamstring on Tuesday.

The France international winger was forced off after just 28 minutes against Getafe on Saturday and was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu.

Barca revealed during the game that Dembele had suffered a hamstring problem and he has now flown to Finland for an operation.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “First team player Ousmane Dembele travelled on Monday morning to Helsinki, Finland, where he will undergo surgery to repair a rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in his left thigh.

“Dembele was accompanied by team physician, Dr. Ricard Pruna.

“Dembele will be operated on Tuesday by Dr. Sakari Orava. Following the surgery, the Club will provide a medical statement.”

Barca announced on Sunday that they expect to be without Dembele’s services for a prolonged period of time.

They said: “He is expected to be out for between three-and-a-half months and four months."

Dembele has made just three appearances for Barca since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a club-record transfer.

If he is to sit out the next four months, then he will not come back into contention until mid-January.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have a number of important fixtures to take in before then, as they look to chase down major honours at home and in Europe, including a Clasico clash with Real Madrid on December 23.

They have made a positive start to the 2017-18 campaign, though, with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Getafe seeing them collect a fifth successive victory in all competitions.