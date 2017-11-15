Confusion yet again as Cecafa dates moved

Another tweet on the same handle also gave conflicting information on the exact number of teams expected to grace the annual games

The 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge kick-off date has been pushed back for the second time.

The games that will be hosted in Kenya were initially scheduled to kick-off on November 17, before it was moved to November 25 with a third kick off date now set on December 3.

The games will now run until December 17.

Though Cecefa secretariat and the host nation, Kenya are yet to release a statement on the new changes, Zimbabwe let the cat out of the bag with a tweet on the federation’s official account.

“CECAFA has pushed back tournament dates for the 2017 edition. The tournament will now be played between 3 and 17 December instead of 25 November - 9 December,” Zimbabwean FA said.

Another tweet on the same handle also gave conflicting information on the exact number of teams expected to grace the annual games.

Initially, Football Kenya Federation had announced that 12 teams will take part in the event. But Zimbabwe who confirmed their participation said that only 10 countries have committed so far.

According to Zimbabwe FA, host Kenya will be joined by Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burundi, South Sudan, Zanzibar and Libya.

Somalia is yet to confirm though Eritrea and Djibouti have withdrawn from the competition.