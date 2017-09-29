Davante Adams 'at home feeling great' after alarming head clash

The Packers' Davante Adams is "at home feeling great" following a scary collision with Danny Trevathan of the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams eased concerns for his wellbeing after being involved in a frightening helmet-to-helmet hit against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Adams spent the night in hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion following the collision with Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

However, Adams issued a positive update on his status on Friday via Twitter.

"At home feeling great. Appreciate the prayers," he posted.

The development affirmed Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy's assessment from earlier in the day.

"The news I've been given on Davante so far is everything looks positive," McCarthy was quoted as saying by the Packers' official website.

Adams was taken from the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of the 35-14 victory, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressing his concern for his team-mate.

"It's really tough to see your team-mate not able to move. You could tell he was in a bad place, in a bad way," said Rodgers, who had angry words with some Bears defenders in the immediate aftermath.

Trevathan was penalised on the play for the hit that referee John Hussey after the game said was against a defenceless player, but was not ejected. He apologised after the game and said he would reach out to Adams.

"Hopefully they see it wasn't intentional. I was just trying to make a play," Trevathan told reporters. "My main concern is that he's OK. You never wish that on nobody."