David Beckham in danger of losing Premier League record to Stoke City star Shaqiri

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham could soon see his impressive record of scoring consecutive long-range goals in the Premier League surpassed.

Beckham, who won six league titles during a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford, caught the eye time and time again with a number of spectacular strikes from outside the box.

In fact, Beckham shares the record for the most consecutive goals scored from outside the penalty area in the Premier League alongside ex-Blackburn Rovers man Tugay with eight.

However, the duo are in danger of seeing one man overtake them in the long-range effort charts.

Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri - no stranger to a stunning goal - netted a fabulous strike from outside the box during his side's 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United last weekend.

Despite the disappointment of the full-time result, Shaqiri's goal was his sixth consecutive long-range strike in England's top flight.

And the Switzerland international will be hoping to add to that tally - and edge closer to Beckham and Tugay's in the process - when Stoke play host to champions Chelsea on Saturday.

The 25-year-old's current sequence started against Newcastle during a 1-0 victory at the Britannia Stadium on 2 March 2016.

Former Bayern Munich man Shaqiri's other consecutive efforts were against Middlesbrough and Hull City (three times).