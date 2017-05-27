David Beckham reveals he almost joined Roma because he wanted to play alongside 'special' Francesco Totti

Beckham and Totti playing against one another in 2004: Getty

David Beckham has paid tribute to Roma’s Francesco Totti and has revealed that he almost joined the Italian club just to play alongside the legend.

Last week, Totti confirmed that he will make his last appearance for Roma on Sunday, bringing a 24-year-long playing career to an end.

The 40-year-old forward is expected to become a director at the Serie A club, the only one he has represented since making his debut in 1993.

And speaking to Roma’s website in a video celebrating the legacy Totti has built at Roma, Beckham admitted that he almost left LA Galaxy to move to the Stadio Olimpico so that he could play in the same team as the legend.

“There was an opportunity for me to join Roma when I was in America and one of the main reasons I was very tempted was Francesco,” Beckham told Roma's website.

“To play on a team with him would have be special. It was always special when you were actually on the field against him.”

Totti has made 785 appearances for his beloved Roma

Totti will play against Genoa this weekend in his final appearance for the club.

Totti will make his 784th and final appearance for Roma hoping to add to his current tally of 307 goals, with Luciano Spalletti’s side sitting second in the table behind champions Juventus.

The forward was part of the 2001 Scudetto-winning Roma side, which would prove to be his only domestic title with the club, but on the international stage, he lifted the World Cup with Italy in 2006.