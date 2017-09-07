David Gallop met with Graham Arnold in June about Socceroos coaching job

The FFA boss denies the Socceroos coach's job is currently in question, but Goal understands the role was discussed with the Sky Blues coach in June

Football Federation Australia CEO David Gallop has thrown his support behind Australian coach Ange Postecoglou's role until the end of a possible appearance at next year's World Cup, but Goal understands Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold was asked about the job at a June meeting.

The gathering featured talks between Gallop, Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold and Fox Sports personality Robbie Slater and was also mentioned by Daily Telegraph journalist Phil Rothfield in his What's The Buzz column on June 17.

Further to The Covert Agent's article on Wednesday, Goal understands Arnold was asked by Gallop in the meeting about his interest in the national team job - either before the current qualifying campaign ends or after the tournament in Russia.

The Covert Agent suggested the relationship between Gallop and Postecoglou has been strained over the past 18 months and both men had not hidden their differences.

Postecoglou has confirmed he will step down from the Australian job after the nation's participation ends at the World Cup or if they fail to qualify, while Arnold has publicly maintained he currently has no interest in the role, saying in April he wouldn't consider it in the near future.

Goal is not suggesting Arnold has been gunning for Postecoglou's job at any point.

Gallop has declined to comment on the meeting after being contacted by Goal and referred to his comments made at Thursday's press conference that announced ANZ Stadium as the venue for Australia's home World Cup qualifying playoff against Syria.

He denied Postecoglou's role was currently under threat and said the governing body supported everything the Socceroos coach was putting in place to get the team to next year's tournament - including the tactics used in matches.

"We’re categorically behind Ange – we support his desire to see the Socceroos perform well, to win, to play a style of football that’s exciting and we certainly want to see that in these four games," Gallop said.

"Ange knows what he needs to do to win and we’re not there to tell him what sort of tactics to play.

"They’re big games, (Postecoglou) is an experienced guy, he’s had success with this team and we’re confident that’ll he see us through to Russia.

"We know it’s tough, we look around the world and there are big football nations that still not (at the World Cup) – we’re part of that now and we just have to make sure we do well in these four games."