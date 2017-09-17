David De Gea, The Best Goalkeeper with a Century of clean sheets

De Gea's been utterly world class this season. Important saves at crucial times in every match, going unnoticed. United are so lucky to have him

Manchester United have won 4-0 for the third time this season after brushing away the Toffees with three late goals from Mkhitaryan, Lukaku and Martial. Antonio Valencia opened the scoring for United on the 4th minute after a wonderful strike from outside of the Everton area.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has joined the 100 club after United’s 4-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. United have started the new season in good form, winning four out of five league matches, three of which had the same scoreline, 4-0.

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has expressed his belief that David de Gea is the club's one true world-class player at the moment.

Neville believes that De Gea may be the best goalkeeper in world football at the moment, placing him firmly in the 'world class' category ahead of the rest of his teammates.

"You could argue he's the outstanding goalkeeper in the world. He's Man United's world-class player," Neville told Sky Sports News.

"I gave him quite a bit of stick when he first came here, but he is nowhere near that now."