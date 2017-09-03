David Hasselhoff congratulates Woodburn after stunning strike for Wales

Observers around the world were impressed with the 17-year-old's excellent debut goal - including a certain television legend

New Wales international Ben Woodburn has a surprise new fan - none other than Baywatch and Knight Rider actor David Hasselhoff!

Woodburn came off the bench on Saturday to score the only goal in Wales' 1-0 win over Austria, becoming the second youngest goalscorer for the Dragons. The 17-year-old struck from 25 yards out to seal the victory, earning praise from pundits, fans and even a cult actor!

Hasselhoff was clearly impressed with Woodburn's stunning strike, tweeting "Congrats to Wales !! What A game!and Ben Woodburn ! Nice goal !!"

Liverpool teenager Woodburn was targeted by England after making his Reds debut under Jurgen Klopp last season, but former Anfield hero Ian Rush admits he always knew the young star would stick with Wales.

"I know England were after him for a couple of years but he is so passionate about being Welsh," Rush told Radio 5 Live.

"Chris Coleman gave him a chance and he came up trumps. I've been working with Ben since he was 14 years old and he has an amazing attitude, he keeps his feet on the ground.

"Playing with with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale I think he is now realising what the world is all about.

"Jurgen Klopp has been absolutely fantastic with him [telling him] 'not too much too soon, be patient and your time will come and then you have to take your chance'.

"He has taken his chance but he has to be patient again because things don't happen overnight and he must realise he probably won't start on Tuesday [against Moldova] but if he comes on he will do a job."