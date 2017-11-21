David Haye apologises to Tony Bellew after being forced to pull out of rematch with arm injury after 'freak accident'

David Haye has issued a statement to confirm that he has been forced to postpone his rematch with Tony Bellew due to an arm injury that he suffered in a “freak accident”, with the former heavyweight world champion apologising to his opponent for the delay.

Haye confirmed that the rematch will still take place, with talks now underway to schedule the bout on either 24 March of 5 May, depending on the availability of the O2 Arena. The former WBA world heavyweight and unified cruiserweight champion was forced to pull out of the 17 December rematch on Monday after suffering a partially torn bicep after falling down some stairs during training.

The 37-year-old was already completing his rehab from surgery on a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in his right ankle during the sixth round of his first bout with Bellew, which the Liverpudlian claimed with an 11th-round stoppage back in March.

“I am devastated to announce my much-anticipated rematch against Tony Bellew has been postponed until 24th March of 5th May 2018 subject to scheduling,” Haye said on Twitter.

“Despite the recent injury rumours, I was in perfect condition with an incredibly strong training camp, currently weighing lighter than I have for more than five years. I couldn’t wait to get back in the ring. I was ready to rewrite the ending of the Haye-Bellew saga.

“Unfortunately, after a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I’ve done hundreds of times before, I lost my, slipped and instinctively grabbed the bannister to stop myself falling down the stairwell and in doing so managed to damage my bicep. This afternoon I underwent a procedure to repair it, this was pretty straightforward and my doctor and physiotherapist have no doubt that not only will I make a full recovery but will be able to be back in the gym to start my arm rehabilitation in two weeks.