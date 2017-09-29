Tony Bellew and David Haye agree terms for December heavyweight rematch at the O2 London

The build-up to their first fight was one of the most acrimonious in boxing history, with the British Boxing Board of Control robustly condemning the behaviour of both men ahead of an ultimately unsatisfying contest that left more questions than answers.

And on Friday afternoon it was announced that Tony Bellew and David Haye are going to do it all over again, with a rematch scheduled at the O2 Arena on December 17.

There had been rumours that Bellew, who vacated his WBC cruiserweight title to continue fighting in boxing’s blue riband division, was chasing a fight with Deontay Wilder after unexpectedly stopping Haye in the eleventh round back in March. But, as always, money talked. After weeks of negotiations Bellew has granted Haye his rematch and now stands to earn considerably more than the £2.8m he took home last time around.

It didn’t take long for the trash-talking to start.

“When it comes down to it I’m planning on ending David Haye’s career,” Bellew said upon the announcement of the rematch. “I don’t need this rematch but I said that I would do it again. David talks an awful lot and there has been so many things that have gone on in negotiations.

“I will see out those first three or four rounds and then I will bring educated pressure. I will stop him, probably quicker than last time also. As long as the fight goes, it's going to end badly for him, believe you me when I say it.”

Haye, who at 36 is two years older than his opponent, is at even more than a crossroads than when he first prepared to fight Bellew. The former WBA heavyweight champion of the world has spoken repeatedly about how he wishes to fight Anthony Joshua in 2018, but those hopes will all but disappear if he suffers a second consecutive loss for the first time in his illustrious career.

Haye had been the favourite to beat Bellew in the first fight, only to rupture his Achilles midway through the contest before the stoppage came in the eleventh. Since then he has rebuilt his fitness and also his team: this will be his first fight since Ismael Salas took over from Shane McGuigan as his trainer.

View photos Haye suffered an Achilles injury in the first fight (Getty) More

“I'm excited to give the public the rematch they truly crave, ever since the explosive first showdown earlier this year,” said Haye.

“On March 4, the script was thrown out the window and the unpredictability of sport revealed itself in its most raw form. Without question, [Bellew] showed great heart, grit and determination to weather the early storm.

“Credit to him, that he's willing to step back into the lion's den and do it all over again. He somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won't win the lottery twice.

“I've been training every day for over six months. I already feel fitter, stronger and more athletic than I did for our first showdown.”