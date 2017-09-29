David Luiz blames his injured wrist for giving away needless penalty

David Luiz has sought to blame injury for his concession of a needless penalty during Chelsea’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Blues ultimately emerged victorious at Wanda Metropolitano, with Michy Batshuayi snatching a dramatic 94th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 success.

Chelsea 14/1 to win CL

Chelsea’s cause was done few favours, however, by the actions of their Brazilian defender, as he gifted Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann the opportunity to convert from the spot.

Luiz has been widely criticised for a tug on the shirt of Lucas Hernandez, with Roy Keane accusing him of being “lazy” and dabbling in a form of “cheating”.

The 30-year-old has, however, sought to explain himself on Chelsea’s official website, with his broken wrist offered as an excuse for his inability to lawfully contain an opponent.

“I didn’t have the power to stop him because of my injury and I pushed his shirt,” he said.

“In the rules that’s a penalty but if the referee gives that one, he has to give many more.”

Chelsea celebrate More

While Luiz saw his display in the Spanish capital questioned, Chelsea impressed as a collective as they stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games.

“The performance of the team was amazing,” Luiz added.

“We played a great game and controlled it from the first minute. It’s not easy to play against Atletico, one of the best teams in the Champions League from the last few years. They know how to play against everybody. I was happy with the performance of the team and in the end we got what we deserved.

“We need to be honest, we played really well, with character and experience. We didn’t lose our passion, or our style of football, and we deserved to win.

“We have four more games to play and we have to get more points to qualify. We now have two very difficult games against Roma so let’s keep our feet on the ground because it’s not easy to get points in the Champions League.”

Chelsea are next in action on Saturday when they welcome fellow Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City to Stamford Bridge, but Luiz will play no part in that contest as he continues to serve a domestic ban for the red card he picked up against Arsenal.