David Luiz omission from Chelsea squad 'a tactical decision', says Conte

The defender missed out on the squad for Chelsea's clash with Manchester United, but the Blues boss insists there is no issue between the two

Antonio Conte insists David Luiz was left out of the Chelsea squad to face Manchester United for "tactical" reasons.

The Brazil international lost his place in the starting line-up to Andreas Christensen for the clash with second-placed United, with the defender not even making the bench as 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu was preferred.

But Conte was adamant there is no issue with David Luiz, who started the midweek 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Roma, simply saying Christensen and Ampadu deserve their opportunities.

"It is a tactical decision," the manager told Sky Sports. "There is Andreas Christensen in good form and we have Ethan Ampadu who is a good, young player at the club.

"We are conceding many goals so you have to find stability and solidity. We have to be patient with the team and defend in the right way.

"Manchester United is a really good team. They will want to win, like us. We have to try playing our football and be focused from the start to the end."

Champions Chelsea headed into the game 12 points off the pace at the top after leaders Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 earlier on Sunday.