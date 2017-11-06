Chelsea will allow David Luiz to return to training this week after being dropped by Antonio Conte

David Luiz is set to come face to face with Antonio Conte as soon as Wednesday when the Brazil defender returns to Chelsea training.

Luiz was axed for Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, though, has a chance to show his worth to Conte while his colleagues are on international duty as Luiz was not selected in the Brazil squad for this month's friendlies with Japan in Lille and England at Wembley.

Conte insisted the decision to omit Luiz from the matchday squad against United - Andreas Christensen started in defence and 17-year-old midfielder Ethan Ampadu was preferred on the bench - was tactical.

And reports of behind-the-scenes friction between Conte and Luiz have been played down by Chelsea, who say any tensions are part of the fluctuations of a season and not a sign of serious strain in the relationship. This is not like the Diego Costa row, the Blues say.

Luiz's omission from the team to face United meant he was not required for some training drills in the build-up and, like all other non-playing squad members, had to report to training on Sunday morning.

He will be expected to report to training on Wednesday afternoon, along with the other Chelsea players not called up by their countries.

Christensen thrived in the centre of Chelsea's three-man defence, the only blot on his performance coming when he missed the target with a free header. The 21-year-old, who will now be joining up with Denmark for the World Cup play-off with the Republic of Ireland, was unfazed by the enormity of the clash.

Christensen's two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach included Champions League football against Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester City, who now lead the Premier League by eight points after 11 games.