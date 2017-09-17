David Luiz set to miss Chelsea date with Man City after sending off against Arsenal

Chelsea defender David Luiz is set to miss the club's next three games after being sent off late in the Blues' scoreless draw against Arsenal.

The Brazil international saw red in the 87th minute of the contest at Stamford Bridge. While battling Alexis Sanchez, Luiz lunged in on the oncoming Sead Kolasinac, going studs up over the ball and catching the shin of the Bosnia and Herzegovina international.

Luiz had been on a yellow since the 52nd minute, but was handed a straight red for the challenge.

It was the defender's first-ever red card in Premier League competition.

3 - Chelsea have been given as many red cards in their last five @PremierLeague games (3) as they had in their previous 73. Dangerous. pic.twitter.com/CG9edDdLQv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2017

While Chelsea could appeal the suspension, the defender seems set to miss the club's next three contests, which include a League Cup match against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, and Premier League clashes against Stoke City and Manchester City on September 23 and September 30, respectively.

However, since the suspension only applies to domestic competition, Luiz would be eligible to feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on September 27.

It is Chelsea's third red card in their last five games. Both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were sent off in the Blues' Premier League opener — a 3-2 loss at home to Burnley.