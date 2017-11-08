David Moyes admits he has 'point to prove' at West Ham after 'poor choice' of taking job at Sunderland

David Moyes has been appointed as West Ham manager until the end of the season: Getty

David Moyes has admitted he has a point to prove as the new manager of West Ham United after making a mistake by joining Sunderland at the start of last season.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager resigned from the Wearside club in May after a dismal campaign ended in relegation from the Premier League.

Despite his struggles at Sunderland, Moyes has been appointed as Slaven Bilic's successor in east London and his first task will be to steer third-bottom West Ham away from the drop zone.

“I do have a point to prove, yes,” Moyes said during his unveiling at the London Stadium on Wednesday. “I think maybe I have to do that and show it. Sometimes you have to repair things and maybe I have a bit to repair.

“For me, I didn't do enough due diligence [before taking the Sunderland job],” he added. “I know when I look back, I started at Preston which was very good. I was fortunate enough to get a job at Everton, everyone knows about my time there. From that, I got a great opportunity to manage Manchester United, it's been well-documented.

“After that, I wanted to try something different. I went to Spain, had a great year, enjoyed my time, different culture, different players. I came back and made a poor choice in the club I chose.

“I want to get back and I want to win. I want to get back to show exactly what I'm about and West Ham is as good a club as any to do that at.”

Moyes made headlines during the final weeks of his reign at Sunderland after video footage emerged of him threatening to slap Vicki Sparks, a female BBC journalist, after she asked a question he objected to.

The 54-year-old was fined £30,000 by the Football Association for making the remark and was chided in a newspaper column by West Ham vice-chairman and businesswoman Karren Brady.