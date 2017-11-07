How David Moyes's opening West Ham remarks compare to those made at his previous clubs

Most managers enjoy the benefits of a 'honeymoon period', a spell of amnesty when fans are willing the new man to succeed and happy to ignore any reservations they may secretly hold. One suspects that David Moyes will be afforded no such grace in his new job at West Ham. Regulars at the London Stadium are at best skeptical and at worst hostile to Moyes, who has failed in his three previous jobs at Sunderland, Real Sociedad and Manchester United. The Scot's critics claimed he sealed Sunderland's fate with his downbeat tone, so has Moyes made an effort to be more upbeat? And how does his opening statement compare to those he made at his previous Premier League clubs.

Everton

We remember Moyes's time at Goodision Park as a spell in which Everton pushed for a top-four finish, but it is worth recalling that he was appointed amidst a relegation battle in 2002. When he was presented as the man to steer the club to safety, the former Preston North End manager said:

"The Everton supporters deserve a good side. "I am from a city (Glasgow) that is not unlike Liverpool. I am joining the people's football club. The majority of people you meet on the street are Everton fans.

"It is a fantastic opportunity, something you dream about. I said 'yes' right away as it is such a big club."

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't a big job. It's been a big job for all the previous managers here.

"I have great faith in what can be achieved here. I'm under no illusions.

"I would prefer not to be in this situation, I would prefer to be at the top of the league."

Moyes displays his trademark pragmatism with his acknowledgement of Everton's difficulties, but crucially he also tried to win Evertonians hearts as well as their minds. His reference to Everton as 'the people's football club' may have been pure happenstance, but it was a moniker that stuck and one fans used against Merseyside rivals Liverpool. A rhetorical masterstroke, the phrase was still being used in the days following Ronald Koeman's departure from Goodison. Moyes would enjoy a fantastic 11 years at Everton, until Sir Alex Ferguson picked up the phone...