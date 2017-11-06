David Moyes to be appointed West Ham manager

David Moyes will be confirmed on Tuesday as West Ham United manager with Stuart Pearce in talks to become his assistant.

West Ham have agreed terms with Moyes after failing in a bid to lure Carlo Ancelotti and he is due to take training this morning. Slaven Bilic was sacked during a brief meeting at the club’s Rush Green training ground on Monday with vice-chairman Karren Brady.

Moyes has flown back to London from Qatar, where he was working a television pundit over the weekend, and will take over until the end of the season.

There is then an option for Moyes and his backroom staff to stay on for a further two years with the Scot also due a seven-figure bonus should he save West Ham from the threat of relegation.

The 54-year-old has been out of work since suffering relegation with Sunderland which amounted to his third successive failure in management after brief spells at Real Sociedad and, of course, at Manchester United.

However he has long-term admirers at West Ham, led by head of player recruitment Tony Henry, who worked with him at Everton, and the club attempted to hire him when Sam Allardyce’s contract expired in June 2015 and before Bilic was appointed.

West Ham have been considering replacing Bilic for some time but decided to act after the 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. Results over the weekend left West Ham in the bottom three.

Bilic’s staff have left with him including the former West Ham defender Julian Dicks plus Nikola Jucevic, Edin Tazic and Viljenko Rak. The only member of the coaching staff to remain is goalkeeping coach Chris Woods who previously worked with Moyes at United and Everton. Another of Moyes’ former assistants, Alan Irvine, may also join him at the London Stadium.

Moyes had also considered trying to persuade Phil Neville to also reunite with him at West Ham but it is understood Neville wants to try and get a manager’s job. He is believed to have his eye on Sunderland, one of Moyes’s former clubs.

West Ham have convinced themselves that Moyes experiences at the Stadium of Light, and his previous failings, do not overshadow his capabilities as a manager and have been impressed by his confidence that they will not go down which is also reflected in the highly-incentivised contract he has accepted.

Moyes wants Phil Neville on his coaching staff More

However Moyes pending appointment has not been well-received by West Ham fans and this has shaken the club’s hierarchy. Even so they are going to press ahead with the appointment, partly because there is also a lack of viable alternatives out there, it is felt.

West Ham have also considered a move for their former manager Alan Pardew and also Ronald Koeman, who was recently sacked by Everton. The club have previously tried to hire Ancelotti and enquired again in the last few days as to whether he would be willing to join them. However the Italian wants to wait until the end of the season before deciding his future.

West Ham also admire Rafael Benitez, and came close to signing him up, also before they hired Bilic, and Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner and part of their thinking in only offering Moyes a short-term deal is to allow them to assess their options at the end of this campaign.

Moyes is keen to have a former West Ham player on his staff and a move for Pearce has been discussed with the expectation being that the former Nottingham Forest manager, and England Under-21 coach, currently working as a pundit, will accept.

Bilic was a highly popular figure at West Ham having guided the club to seventh in the Premier League, in his first campaign in charge, and 11th last season when he also had to deal with the problems of moving to a new stadium.

Stuart Pearce is in talks to become Moyes' assistant More

But he has been under pressure for more than a year and that has taken its toll on the 49-year-old who intends to remain in London, at least until Christmas, before considering his options. The former Croatia and Besiktas coach will return to management and has already received several approaches from clubs across Europe.

Bilic spoke of his disappointment as he left West Ham’s training ground after his sacking. “I expected it to be fair. There are no hard feelings. As time goes by I'm sure I will be proud of my work here,” he said.

“We didn't start this crucial season well. We had a really good, or great, or very good first season, then the second season we knew was going to be a difficult one in a transition to move to the new stadium and all the difficulties we had.

'We coped with that at the end really good, finished middle of the table, but then this season we hoped we could make that step from the start and we just didn't make it - as in many clubs in the Premier League and across Europe the manager is the one who pays the price.”

Bilic praised the club’s fans: “It's not just words. For me, this was more than a job, it was personal because of my relationship with the club, one I played for.”

There is a fear at West Ham, who have won only two league matches this season, that the supporters may struggle to accept Moyes and this could have a further detrimental effect on the season.