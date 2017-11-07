David Moyes will bring 'fresh ideas' and 'enthusiasm' to West Ham after being named manager

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as their new manager after sacking Slaven Bilic on Monday.

Moyes takes over the hotseat with West Ham in the relegation zone following their 4-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The club revealed the news in a statement this morning where co-chairman David Sullivan said that the former Manchester United and Everton manager will bring "fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm".

The statement read: “I would like to welcome David to West Ham United.

“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”

The club have not disclosed the length of Moyes' contract.

