When David Moyes as a manager pays off... and when it all goes wrong

In his final season at Everton, David Moyes lost one Premier League home game. West Ham United fans muttering about Moyes’s record at Manchester United and Sunderland in the four years since should consider that, especially as they recall the celebrations they have witnessed in their away end recently.

Moyes has gone from Chosen One to Chastised One; good enough for United in 2013, now provoking howls of disapproval from West Ham supporters. It is rather like going from headline act at Caesars Palace to struggling to draw a crowd at Margate Pier.

Moyes’s 11 years at Everton – when he was named manager of the year on three occasions – have been expunged from the collective consciousness of those deciding that to champion him embraces the functional over flamboyant.

His three jobs since leaving damaged his reputation, but there is nothing to suggest he cannot excel in London. Moyes’s ideal team is well organised, tactically disciplined, mentally tough and hard to beat. There was a time this was reassuring, rather than dull.

Yes, he is a manager who believes in laying foundations before worrying about the interior designs but, given West Ham have conceded 23 goals in 11 games, what is their immediate priority?

There is too much revisionism about Moyes’s Goodison career. When he took over in March 2003, the club were fighting relegation. He not only re-established them in the top six, but broke into the top four. To suggest he did this by playing unadventurous, defensive football is not true, and his eye for a bargain was exceptional

He was more conservative against stronger teams, and his away record at tough venues was poor. He felt this was because of a gulf in financial power rather than lack of ambition.

His brief tenure at Old Trafford undermined this argument, while at Sunderland he had no funds whatsoever to reverse their slide. But at his best he is proven to be one of the most accomplished coaches in Britain.

Moyes is affable in the company of those he likes and trusts, intolerant of those who do not share his work ethic and ideals.

The London Stadium has been too hospitable to visitors since West Ham moved in. If the home fans cut Moyes some slack, they might find it much less so in future.

Sunderland

David Moyes felt like the perfect appointment for Sunderland after Sam Allardyce left to take charge of England. In fact, many at the time argued he was an upgrade. Having aspired to be a club like Everton since they were promoted in 2007, without much success, they finally – at the fourth time of asking – had the manager credited with leading the transformation of the Merseysiders.

Moyes, though, never really seemed happy on Wearside. The negativity and excuse-making began almost immediately. Within days of his appointment, he started moaning, off the record, about the quality of the squad he had inherited and, when he was not given the money he expected to improve it, he appeared to suffer a crisis of confidence. If you were being harsh, you would argue he gave up before he had even started because he realised the dire financial situation would prevent him from recruiting as he saw fit.

The Scot will argue that he was misled about the size of the transfer budget when he agreed to take the job – he would not be the first to say that – but he was dismayed at the hierarchy’s lack of flexibility and signed players to fill gaps in the squad, apparently unconvinced any of them would improve things. It did not inspire confidence.

In the months that followed, there were times when Moyes did not appear to enjoy management any more and sources described him as a morose, angry and bitter presence at the training ground.

Moyes endured a miserable time at Sunderland More

In August, after another escape from the drop the previous season, he ended any optimism that lingered by declaring Sunderland faced a season-long relegation battle. He may have just been honest, he may have been trying to put pressure on owner Ellis Short to back him in the remaining days of the transfer window, but it set the tone for a miserable campaign. He became a figurehead for impending doom.

Damningly, Moyes was not popular with staff, not just on the football side, but also those who did jobs away from the pitch. He made a mistake taking the job and made no attempt to hide it. He behaved like he was too good to be saddled with the problems he found, rather than attempting to show he was good enough to solve them.

His negativity seeped into the dressing room and Sunderland was a miserable place to play football under him. Not all the problems were his fault, but Moyes failed because he showed little appetite to get to grips with them.

When he quit in May after relegation, he effectively ran from the mess rather than helped to clear it up. He does not come out of it well, whatever spin he tries to put on it.