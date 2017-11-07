David Moyes named West Ham manager on six-month deal until the end of the season after Slaven Bilic sacking

West Ham United have confirmed that David Moyes will replace Slaven Bilic as manager, with the Scot signing a contract until the end of the season.

The east London club sacked Bilic on Monday morning after last weekend's 4-1 defeat by Liverpool, and Moyes was immediately installed as the favourite to succeed the Croatian, having already been contacted by the West Ham co-owners, David Gold and David Sullivan.

Confirmation came on Tuesday morning that Moyes had agreed to return to the Premier League, having left Sunderland in the summer after overseeing their relegation to the Championship.

The 54-year-old issued a statement upon his appointment calling for the fans to get behind both him and the team, having seen a number of supporters voice their concern over the last 24 hours given his recent record.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the supporters, being in the stadium with them,” Moyes said in a video released by the club.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them getting right behind the team and my team also. We need the support, we need everybody with us. It’s a big job we have in hand now but I’m sure with everybody together we can get the right results between now and the end of the season.”

In a statement on the club's official website, joint-chairman David Sullivan said: “I would like to welcome David to West Ham United.

“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”

Moyes will meet his new players for the first time on Tuesday morning before taking charge of his first match against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday 19 November.