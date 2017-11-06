David Moyes to take over at West Ham United until the end of the season following Slaven Bilic sacking

West Ham United have sacked Slaven Bilic two days after the humbling 4-1 defeat by Liverpool, and will install David Moyes as manager until the end of the season.

The Croatian manager has suffered a dismal last 15 months in the job after an initially successful first season in 2015-16, and speculation about his future has never gone away in that time.

The West Ham owners had been reluctant to move on Bilic’s position in that time, especially without a suitable alternative, and had been constantly giving the manager space.

That only led to more speculation over his future, though, and Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool has led to a realisation that the situation is now unfixable and they need to act before getting drawn into a relegation battle by Christmas – something that could come earlier than expected after Everton’s victory over Watford on Sunday saw them rise above the Hammers, who have dropped to 18th and into the bottom three.

“I expected it. There are no hard feelings,” Bilic said as he left the club’s training ground on Monday.

“I can be very proud of my work here. We didn’t start this crucial season well. As in many clubs across Europe, the manager is the one who pays the price.

“[We had] A good or great or very good first season, then the second season was going to be difficult with the change of stadium. This season that we hoped that we would make that step from the start and we just didn’t make it.

“It’s a very logical move. The fans were brilliant to me from the start until the end.”

The Croatian has forged a reputation as being one of the nicest managers in the Premier League, and given that West Ham was one of the clubs that he represented as a player, he was visibly emotional about the decision.

But he did concede that while he would always back himself to drag the club out of trouble if given the rest of the season to turn things around, the recent results suggested otherwise.