David Moyes plans to make West Ham players work until they cry
David Moyes intends to be far “more aggressive” as West Ham United manager even if that reduces the players to tears with the hard work he will demand of them.
At his presentation at West Ham, Moyes portrayed the image of a manager who has learnt from bitter experience – most recently at Sunderland where he made a “poor choice in the club I chose” – and, importantly, one who is determined to grasp the opportunity.
“I’m here and I am on a job, I am on a mission in my own head… I do have a point to prove. I do. Maybe I have to do that, and show it. Sometimes you have to repair things, and maybe I’ve got a little bit to repair,” Moyes said.
The 54-year-old Scot explained: “I think I want to be more aggressive now. When I was younger it was ‘this is how it is, take it or leave it’. I think as you get older you mellow in different ways. Probably in this job, I am going back to being David Moyes at Preston when players were probably crying at the work or at Everton in the early days as well.”
Moyes' predecessor Slaven Bilic stood accused of not working the players - and of their fitness statistics being among the lowest in the Premier League - and Moyes said: “Look, if the players were maybe thinking the work (at West Ham) had not been hard enough or they maybe had not done enough, okay, I hope they won’t cry if we turn them around and work them harder. I don’t want them to say ‘this is too much’. Somewhere along the line, responsibility has to be taken by the players.”
Asked why he had “mellowed” at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, after his success at first Preston and then over 11 years at Everton, Moyes said: “I think it is much harder to be the way I was. The way players are. They cannot take… I would not say the hairdryer treatment. I don’t think they are as accepting and maybe different influences from different countries. Maybe a different culture and in how they expect it. But I am in a bit of rush and I will say ‘if you don’t like it, sorry’. We might need to upset a few to get where we need to go.”
Moyes certainly sounded like a man in a hurry, having signed a contract until the end of the season, with the option to extend for two more years. He knows, also, that West Ham are willing to consider other candidates next summer and that he needs to get results quickly to pull the club out of the relegation zone and – crucially – win over supporters underwhelmed by his appointment and frustrated with the owners.
Inevitably Moyes was asked about the so-called “West Ham Way” – a question that Sam Allardyce, his friend, and a former West Ham manager he had spoken to before taking the job, had tripped up on with the perceived style of football. But Moyes said: “I remember Sam saying ‘what was the West Ham Way’ at some point. I do think the first thing to do is ‘let’s get a winning formula and find a way to win’. I do want to win with attacking football but ultimately we have to win. I look forward to reaching the standards expected here.”
Moyes drew a parallel between his new club and Everton and spoke of his experiences, also, at managing as the opposition at Upton Park.
“Definitely, coming to Upton Park, you were nearly ‘feart’ (afraid), if you understand what that means it is a Scottish word – feart – because you knew what was coming. I don’t see why it should be any different (at the London Stadium). Yes, different surrounds, but it should not be any different. That’s the way we want it to be.”
West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan had admitted appointing Moyes was a “gamble” and the manager responded: “I think it’s a good gamble and I think if I was a West Ham chairman I would certainly consider David Moyes as manager, that's for sure.”
Interestingly, given how positive his outlook was, Moyes acknowledged that “losing” had maybe affected his “demeanour” at his recent clubs. He also said he was unconcerned by the length of contract and that it was now the way that managers would have short-term deals.
“I don’t know if there’ll be many managers in the next era, the next decade or whatever, who will do 11 years at the club,” Moyes said. “My ambition is only short term at the moment because I have to win the games. If you said to me, “What are you going to do in two years’ time?” I’m not going to give an answer.”
Moyes also revealed that during his meetings with West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady she had not spoken about his sexism towards BBC reporter Vicki Sparks, when he was Sunderland manager, having previously criticised him in her newspaper column for his behaviour.
Moyes added: “I made a mistake. I apologised for the mistake straight away. We talk to journalists all the time and sometimes it can go the wrong way. I apologise for that… She (Brady) didn’t discuss it at all. It (the column) was written six months ago.”
Moyes also said he was in talks to appoint Stuart Pearce as one of his assistants.