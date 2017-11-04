David Moyes in pole position for West Ham job should Slaven Bilic be sacked

David Moyes is in pole position to take over at West Ham United until the end of the season should the club’s board bring the curtain down on Slaven Bilic’s time in charge after another embarrassing home defeat, this time to Liverpool.

The 54-year-old Moyes is regarded by the club as the best immediate option to shore up West Ham despite taking Sunderland into the Championship last season, one that ended with him resigning from the club. Bilic’s contract is up until at the end of the season and he restated his belief that he could turn around the team’s fortunes – no wins in their last four league games – after they lost 4-1 to Liverpool amid another defensive shambles.

West Ham owner David Sullivan has traditionally been unwilling to sack managers mid-season, or pay compensation to appoint replacements and Moyes would be available without a cost. Faith in the team among the club’s support is shaken with thousands in the 56,961 crowd leaving early and booing at the end of the first half and at half-time, although Bilic was not personally targeted.

The club face Watford when they return from the international break which gives Sullivan and co-chairman David Gold some time to consider their decision. Asked whether he still believed he was the man to lead West Ham with the team one point outside the relegation zone, Bilic said: “Of course I believe in myself and my staff and my team and my character.

