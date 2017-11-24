David Moyes praises spirited West Ham and home fans after draw with Leicester

It said much about David Moyes’ improved mood and the night that the new West Ham United manager was, well, willing to crack a joke after his side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Friday evening.

In what was his first home match, the Scot made light of the distance from the bench to the pitch in the London Stadium by saying “you need a foghorn here” to make yourself heard. That had however come after a lot of praise for the atmosphere at the much-criticised ground, reflecting what was a generally positive night for West Ham despite only claiming a point.

Moyes praised the spirit of the crowd, that he felt was also in-keeping with the “character” of his side, who recovered so well from Marc Albrighton’s opening goal for Cheikou Kayoute to equalise just before half-time.

“I thought that we were a little bit unlucky to go a goal behind, I don’t know if Leicester had been in our box before that and I think it was a bit of character we showed because it could easily have gone under at that point,” Moyes said. “We kept digging in. Didn’t play as well as should have in first half but we warranted going in at least drawing at half time.

“Second half was much more like us. Not just like us, much more like the crowd – it was more like Upton Park for me. There was a period of ten minutes where the crowd were right behind the team. We need it. We really do.”

Asked whether he got a response from players, Moyes felt he did, and made sure to again praise the home support.

“I thought we did. There were bits where we were still gonna have to do loads and loads better. We are trying to do basics with them now as best we can but don’t think because they ran hard tonight and made a few more sprints than they have done. That should be a given that they do that every game. I thought it was good but I think their passing and the play could be better. We had some good play but we could have had other moments of even better play.