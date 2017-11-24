David Moyes praises spirited West Ham and home fans after draw with Leicester
It said much about David Moyes’ improved mood and the night that the new West Ham United manager was, well, willing to crack a joke after his side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Friday evening.
In what was his first home match, the Scot made light of the distance from the bench to the pitch in the London Stadium by saying “you need a foghorn here” to make yourself heard. That had however come after a lot of praise for the atmosphere at the much-criticised ground, reflecting what was a generally positive night for West Ham despite only claiming a point.
Moyes praised the spirit of the crowd, that he felt was also in-keeping with the “character” of his side, who recovered so well from Marc Albrighton’s opening goal for Cheikou Kayoute to equalise just before half-time.
“I thought that we were a little bit unlucky to go a goal behind, I don’t know if Leicester had been in our box before that and I think it was a bit of character we showed because it could easily have gone under at that point,” Moyes said. “We kept digging in. Didn’t play as well as should have in first half but we warranted going in at least drawing at half time.
“Second half was much more like us. Not just like us, much more like the crowd – it was more like Upton Park for me. There was a period of ten minutes where the crowd were right behind the team. We need it. We really do.”
Asked whether he got a response from players, Moyes felt he did, and made sure to again praise the home support.
“I thought we did. There were bits where we were still gonna have to do loads and loads better. We are trying to do basics with them now as best we can but don’t think because they ran hard tonight and made a few more sprints than they have done. That should be a given that they do that every game. I thought it was good but I think their passing and the play could be better. We had some good play but we could have had other moments of even better play.
“I think the players worked hard and deserved applause. When we went 1-0 down I don’t think the supporters booed, because they understood the game. We hadn’t deserved to be a goal down but the players stuck at it and got the goal. Second half overall players did a great job in the way they went about it.”
Given the gloom that has afflicted West Ham, and the discussion about the lack of atmosphere at this stadium, the general hope is that this might represent a new beginning in more ways than one. Moyes will also hope it emboldens his side ahead of a return to his old club Everton next week.
“We’re positive tonight. It was important that we won but even more important that we didn’t lose. So we take that into the game. I really look forward to going back to Everton. Special place for me because of the people I worked with, many who are in the background there. I’ll enjoy going back but I’m only interested in West Ham.”
Representative of Moyes’ effect was the improved performance of Marko Arnautovic, who the manager had been talking about when making his ‘foghorn’ quip.
“I thought he was very good again. People tell me on Sunday it was one of his better games but tonight he did it again. He’s showing the other side of the game he knows he has to do. He delivered two or three really good crosses in. You wouldn’t necessarily want to play against him if he gives you that quality. He just needs to make sure he keeps it up.
“He got an injury before half time and was annoyed that he limped around. You need a foghorn here on touchline to hear but he seemed ok at half time. At the end I just think it caught up with him. Hopefully it’s not too severe but he should be ok.”