David Moyes prepared to make his West Ham players cry in order to avoid Premier League relegation

David Moyes, the new manager of West Ham United, has warned his players that he may need to leave some of them in tears in order to steer the club away from the relegation zone.

Moyes, appointed as Slaven Bilic’s replacement at the London Stadium, held his first press conference in the role on Wednesday and revealed that he plans to employ a far more aggressive approach than he did in his most recent managerial jobs.

Bilic’s training methods came under scrutiny during the final weeks of his reign after it was reported that several members of West Ham’s first-team squad felt the Croat’s pre-season programme had not left them fit enough to compete in the Premier League.

Statistics showing that West Ham, currently third-bottom in the Premier League, had made the fewest sprints and covered the least distance of any top-flight team only supported those claims and Moyes is determined to push the players hard on the training ground, even if his methods risk upsetting some.

“I want to be more aggressive again,” the Scot said. “In my youth I was a bit: 'This is how it is, take it or leave it.' As you get older you mellow in different ways. In this job, I'm having to go back to the David Moyes at Preston where the players were crying at their work, or even Everton in the early days as well.

“If the players are thinking the work's not hard enough or we've not done enough, I hope they don't cry now when we turn around and work them harder, or say: 'This is too much.' Somewhere along the line, responsibility has to be taken by the players.

“I'd never say the players weren't fit because it's a terrible thing for a new manager to say against a former manager,” he said on Bilic’s methods. “I'm 100 per cent not saying that at all, but it's been brought to my attention that they could be doing a bit more so we'll try and implement it and see how it works.