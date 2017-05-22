David Moyes resigns as the manager of Sunderland: Where did it all go wrong for Moyes at the Stadium of Light?

David Moyes has resigned as manager of Sunderland following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Moyes' side finished bottom of the table after winning just six of their 38 games in a dismal campaign.

Former Everton boss Moyes took charge just last summer in the hope of reviving his career after failed spells at Manchester United and Real Sociedad.

Chairman Ellis Short said the departure of Moyes was "difficult for everyone concerned".

"Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character," he said in a statement.

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.”

But where did it all go wrong for Moyes in his first season at the Stadium of Light?

