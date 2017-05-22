Moyes resigns as Sunderland boss after Premier League relegation

The Wearsiders are now on the hunt for a new manager after the Scotsman informed them of his decision to walk away in a meeting on Monday

David Moyes has resigned as manager of Sunderland after failing to prevent relegation from the Premier League this season.

The former Everton and Manchester United coach had been an unpopular figure on Wearside since taking over last summer and the club finished bottom of the English top flight, 16 points from safety.

Moyes informed Black Cats owner Ellis Short of his intention to leave the post at a meeting in London on Monday, a day after Sunderland's dismal Premier League season came to a fitting end with a 5-1 thrashing at champions Chelsea.

Sunderland's chairman Ellis Short said in a statement on Monday: “I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned.

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.”

Moyes added: “I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club.

“I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League."

More to follow...