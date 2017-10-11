David Ospina blunder ends Chile and Alexis Sanchez's hopes of qualifying for 2018 World Cup

Chile missed out on the chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup: Getty

Things are about to get somewhat awkward at Arsenal’s training ground.

Alexis Sanchez may feel he already has more than enough reasons to leave the club but the forward has seemingly been handed another one after his Chile side missed out on a World Cup play-off spot late last night – thanks to no other than Arsenal teammate David Ospina.

Despite trailing in their own World Cup qualifier against group winners Brazil, Chile were on course to clinch the sole play-off spot in the 10-team South American qualifying group thanks to the complex permutations at play.