David Ospina costs Alexis Sanchez World Cup chance in bizarre fashion - but it's Chile left kicking themselves
Alexis Sanchez's conduct at Arsenal's training ground is already the source of much conjecture, and his first encounter with back-up goalkeeper David Ospina promises to be a little awkward.
Sanchez's Chile missed out on a World Cup play-off spot to Peru, who earned the point they needed against Ospina's Colombia in bizarre circumstances.
Chile were on their way to defeat away at group winners Brazil, but set to progress with Peru trailing 1-0 against Colombia on a maddening night of permutations in South America.
Peru were awarded an indirect free-kick in the 76th minute. Paolo Guerrero decided to shoot straight at goal, and Ospina could only palm into his own net - meaning the indirect set-piece had touched another player en route to goal and was legal.
Had the Arsenal goalkeeper simply stood and let them ball fly in, the goal would not have stood and his teammate Sanchez could still have a chance of appearing in Russia.
It has been a miserable international break for Ospina, after two late errors gifted Paraguay victory on Saturday. Colombia qualified safely, but other nations might be rueing his incompotence.
Critics will argue Ospina should have had greater presence of mind and knowledge of the rules, though his goalkeeping instinct to dive is understandable.
The episode was reminiscent of Peter Enckleman's howler for Aston Villa in a 2002 'Second city' derby at Birmingham City. The goalkeeper let an Olof Mellberg throw-in run under his foot and into the net, but because the ball scrapped his studs the goal was legal.
Had Enckelman let the ball run past him into the goal (and let's face it, why would he?), the goal would have been chalked off because you cannot score directly from a throw-in.
In another cruel twist of fate for Chile, they are left to rue their own diligence after a Fifa ruling in their favour ended up costing them.
Chile drew 0-0 with Bolivia in September 2016, and complained to the authorities after the match that their opponents fielded an ineligible player. The complaint was upheld by Fifa, and Chile awarded a 3-0 victory.
Peru lost 2-0 to Bolivia in the same round of fixtures, but were also rewarded a 3-0 victory as a result of Chile's complaints. The player in question, Nelson Cabrera, played against both nations.
In effect, the ruling awarded Chile and extra two points and Peru an extra three. Peru finished above Chile on goal difference to win the coveted play-off spot.