David Ospina costs Alexis Sanchez World Cup chance in bizarre fashion - but it's Chile left kicking themselves

There was more than one reason for Chile to feel aggrieved

Alexis Sanchez's conduct at Arsenal's training ground is already the source of much conjecture, and his first encounter with back-up goalkeeper David Ospina promises to be a little awkward.

Sanchez's Chile missed out on a World Cup play-off spot to Peru, who earned the point they needed against Ospina's Colombia in bizarre circumstances.

Chile were on their way to defeat away at group winners Brazil, but set to progress with Peru trailing 1-0 against Colombia on a maddening night of permutations in South America.

Peru were awarded an indirect free-kick in the 76th minute. Paolo Guerrero decided to shoot straight at goal, and Ospina could only palm into his own net - meaning the indirect set-piece had touched another player en route to goal and was legal.

Had the Arsenal goalkeeper simply stood and let them ball fly in, the goal would not have stood and his teammate Sanchez could still have a chance of appearing in Russia.

