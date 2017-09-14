David Pastrnak ends holdout by signing six-year deal with Bruins

David Pastrnak trailing only Brad Marchand for the Boston Bruins lead in points last season and has signed a new contract.

David Pastrnak has ended his contract holdout.

The Boston Bruins on Thursday announced they have signed the right winger to a new six-year contract worth $40million after he became a restricted free agent.

The deal carries an annual cap hit of $6.67m and makes Pastrnak the team's fourth-highest paid player behind winger David Krejci, center Patrice Bergeron and goalie Tuukka Rask.

Pastrnak, 21, was selected by Boston with the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract worth $2.775m.

He logged 34 goals and 36 assists in 75 games last season, trailing only winger Brad Marchand for the team lead in points. Pastrnak also added two goals and two assists in six playoff games before the Bruins were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators in six games.

The Bruins will open training camp Thursday and are scheduled to start the regular season against the Stanley Cup runners-up the Nashville Predators on October 5.