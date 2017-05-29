David rues Katsina United's profligacy vs. Gombe United

Baldwin Bazuaye's charges suffered defeat to the Savannah Scorpions, but the shot-stopper insisted they had enough opportunities to win the game

Yinka David expresses disappointment at Katsina United's loss to Gombe United on Sunday.

Despite having several chances to nick an away win, the Chanji Boys had to succumb to an Idris Bakare strike which eventually propelled the Savannah Scorpions to a 1-0 win.

"It's true that we had many chances, and the normal thing would be that we would score some goals, but they didn't go in. Some were stopped by the goalkeeper [Ahmed Yusuf], others didn't hit the net," David told Goal.

"Now we are going to play at our own ground in the next game against Abia Warriors, and that is always better for us. We will try to win.

"You never like to lose, and you always feel a little down, but for the game next Sunday we will be fine."

Kastina United host Abia Warriors on June 4 in their next Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.