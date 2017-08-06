David Seaman feels sorry for Chelsea’s Courtois

The goalkeeper’s miserable penalty kick caught the eye in Wembley but the Gunners legend is quick in siding the Belgian

Arsenal legend David Seaman is sorry for Thibaut Courtois after his shoot-out dreadful show in Sunday’s Community Shield at Wembley.

After a 1-1 draw between Chelsea and the Gunners, the goalkeeper fired horribly over the bar during penalty shootout as Arsene Wenger’s men triumphed 4-1.

Seaman, who enjoyed a fruitful 13-year career with Arsenal took to social media to express his sympathy for the Belgium international, stating he had experienced something similar during his playing days.

“Feel for @thibautcourtois #beenthere #donethat but a great result for the lads @Arsenal #ARSvCHE,” he tweeted.





Chelsea begin their English Premier League title defence on August 12 when they welcome Burnley to the Stamford Bridge.