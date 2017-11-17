David Seaman tells his fellow Arsenal legends to think twice before criticising under-pressure Arsene Wenger
David Seaman has called on Arsenal’s legends to show Arsene Wenger the same respect now as they did during their playing careers, explaining that criticism from players he used to manage is bound to “hurt” the Frenchman.
Wenger signed a new two-year contract at the end of last season and has stressed on several occasions that he intends to see out the deal, but that has done little to alleviate the pressure he finds himself under.
The criticism of him has frequently been led by his former players, including the likes of Martin Keown, Ian Wright and former club captain Tony Adams.
Lee Dixon is another to have repeatedly questioned his old manager’s ability to lead the club, commenting on BBC Radio 5Live recently that Arsenal were “unfixable” under the 68-year-old.
And Seaman, who played under Wenger for seven seasons during which he won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup three times, has said that he worries about how the veteran manager has been taking the criticism.
“I think the criticism from players he used to manage does hurt him, definitely,” Seaman told The Independent ahead of this weekend’s north London derby.
“The thing with Arsene is that he is a very loyal man who will always stick up for you, and who has stuck up for his players a lot of times. That is why I have so much respect for him and also why I know it will affect him.
“I just have too much respect for him to criticise. He should be allowed to just get on with his job, he doesn’t need me or others as ex-professionals having a go at him.”
Despite his steadfast loyalty to Wenger, Seaman readily admits that the Frenchman has changed beyond all recognition as a manager since first arriving in north London.
When Wenger first moved to Arsenal from Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight, he quickly became known as Le Professeur for his restrained, studious demeanor. But his touchline manner has changed beyond all recognition in recent years with Seaman remarking that the “crazy” Wenger is now one of the Premier League’s most combustible managers.
“Now when I watch him he is crazy!” Seaman said.
“He is not the same man as before. When he first came to the club he would stand on the touchline very still, looking just like a professor, just stood there looking around and that.
“But now he is up and down and I would hate to be the fourth official because he really does give them some stick. Perhaps it’s because the pressure is now getting to him just a little bit, so he has changed in that way. But look – he has been absolutely fantastic for Arsenal.”
Ahead of today’s match between Arsenal and Spurs, Seaman added that he does not think the balance of power has truly shifted between the two clubs, although he conceded that Maurcio Pochettino’s team are the in-form side.
“I don’t think the balance of power has shifted but the form certainly has,” he said. “The power comes through winning trophies and obviously Tottenham haven’t done that yet.”
David Seaman was speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer to promote the TAG Heuer Premier League Pressure Test. TAG Heuer is the Official Timekeeping Partner of the Premier League.