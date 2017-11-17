David Seaman tells his fellow Arsenal legends to think twice before criticising under-pressure Arsene Wenger

David Seaman has called on Arsenal’s legends to show Arsene Wenger the same respect now as they did during their playing careers, explaining that criticism from players he used to manage is bound to “hurt” the Frenchman.

Wenger signed a new two-year contract at the end of last season and has stressed on several occasions that he intends to see out the deal, but that has done little to alleviate the pressure he finds himself under.

The criticism of him has frequently been led by his former players, including the likes of Martin Keown, Ian Wright and former club captain Tony Adams.

Lee Dixon is another to have repeatedly questioned his old manager’s ability to lead the club, commenting on BBC Radio 5Live recently that Arsenal were “unfixable” under the 68-year-old.

And Seaman, who played under Wenger for seven seasons during which he won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup three times, has said that he worries about how the veteran manager has been taking the criticism.

“I think the criticism from players he used to manage does hurt him, definitely,” Seaman told The Independent ahead of this weekend’s north London derby.

“The thing with Arsene is that he is a very loyal man who will always stick up for you, and who has stuck up for his players a lot of times. That is why I have so much respect for him and also why I know it will affect him.

“I just have too much respect for him to criticise. He should be allowed to just get on with his job, he doesn’t need me or others as ex-professionals having a go at him.”

Despite his steadfast loyalty to Wenger, Seaman readily admits that the Frenchman has changed beyond all recognition as a manager since first arriving in north London.

Seaman won the Premier League title twice under Wenger (TAG) More