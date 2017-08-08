David Silva faces bruising match against Brighton, says Bruno

The veteran full-back has given his friend fair warning to expect a physical opening to the Premier League season when they meet on Sunday

Manchester City midfielder David Silva can look forward to a tough opening match of the season, Brighton captain Bruno has promised.

Although the pair were former team-mates at Valencia, the 36-year-old right-back has promised to led by example when he goes head to head with his friend in order to get the newly promoted side off to the best start possible.

“If I have to be physical with him, I will,” the Albion captain pledged to The Mirror. “I don’t want to injure him, but we need to play hard and after that play on the counter-attack. We need to play a hard game and make them feel so uncomfortable from the first minute.”

He is also looking forward to showing off in front of the City boss.

“When I was young, Pep Guardiola was one of my idols because I supported Barcelona and he was 18 playing in the first team,” he explained.

“I won’t feel guilty if we beat him. No chance. Because we want three points. This is Guardiola’s best challenge as a manager this season. But he realises already England is different.”

Brighton meet Manchester City on Sunday in their first ever Premier League outing.