David Silva in talks over one-year Man City contract extension

The Spain international, who joined the club in 2010, has two years remaining on his current deal but wants to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium

David Silva is in talks with Manchester City over a one-year contract extension, Goal can reveal.

Silva has two years remaining on his current contract and the 31-year-old is keen to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

City v Liverpool O4.5 goals 5/2

Negotiations between City and the Spain international's representatives began in July and it is believed a one-year extension could be made official in the coming weeks.

That means Silva would be in line to celebrate 10 years at City, if the contract is agreed upon and fulfilled.

The playmaker left Valencia for City in 2010 and is regarded by many as the club's greatest ever player.

He has often spoken of his desire to retire at boyhood club Las Palmas, who are reported to be interested in signing him when his current deal ends in 2019.

But they may have to wait an extra year as Goal understands Silva has wanted to renew his City contract for some time and talks have progressed well in recent weeks.